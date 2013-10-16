New Market Research Report: Sun Care in Brazil

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sun Care in Brazil"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- The summer season still accounts for the greatest proportion of sun protection sales, with a share of around 65%. Even among those who use such products, use occurs only at the beach or pool. However, the penetration of this category is increasing and will continue to rise due to consumer awareness of the harmful effects of exposure to the sun without adequate protection.
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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