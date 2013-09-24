New Market Research Report: Sun Care in Portugal

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sun Care in Portugal", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Although the majority of Portuguese consumers are well aware of the potentially harmful effects of overexposure to the sun on the skin and the dangers of developing skin cancer, the tough economic conditions in Portugal at the end of the review period hampered growth in sun care in Portugal during 2012. Another factor which continued to have an effect on sun care during 2012 was the limited number of new product launches in the category towards the end of the review period. Many companies...
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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