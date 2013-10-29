New Market Research Report: Sun Care in South Korea

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sun Care in South Korea"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Sun care increased by 7% in current value terms in 2012 to reach Won738.2 billion. Sun protection continued to be considered as one of the essential facial make-up/ skin care steps by Korean consumers, and maintained a healthy growth rate. Even male consumers now also use sun protection in their daily lives and not just for outdoor activity. Base on this trend, manufacturers also actively introduced multifunctional sun protection combining skin care and facial make-up.
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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