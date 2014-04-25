Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Surface Care in Mexico", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- In 2013 surface care increased by 8% in current value terms; this was higher than the 6% growth in 2012. This difference came mainly due to the effect of inflationary pressures, which generated an impact on prices and thus on value sales. Nevertheless, when comparing volume growth, growth was also seen in all surface care categories, although a little lower than in the previous year. This was generated by the economic slowdown in the country in 2013, which made households continue to consume...
Euromonitor International's Surface Care in Mexico market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Bathroom Cleaners, Descalers, Drain Openers, Floor Cleaners, Household Antiseptics/Disinfectants, Household Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Kitchen Cleaners, Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Scouring Agents, Window/Glass Cleaners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Surface Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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