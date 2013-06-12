New Market Research Report: Sweden Business Forecast Report Q2 2013

New Country Reports research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Sweden's status as an open trade-oriented economy means that the ongoing European economic crisis poses significant downside risks to Swedish growth.
We expect growth to remain moderate in the first half of 2013, with private consumption remaining one of the key drivers of the economy.
Sweden is among the best positioned developed economies in the world, with a highly productive workforce, a fiscal surplus and a stable banking system.
Major Forecast Changes
We now expect 1.0% real GDP growth in 2013, down from a previous forecast of 1.2%, owing primarily to concerns over external demand. Risks remain predominantly to the downside.
