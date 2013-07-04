New Market Research Report: Switzerland Business Forecast Report Q3 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Switzerland Business Forecast Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- Switzerland's growth trajectory over the medium term will be driven primarily by consumer and investment spending, with the potential for the government to step in and boost growth in the event that the situation in the eurozone puts a sharp break on Swiss growth. A combination of a strong currency and weak external demand will see to it that net exports pose a net drag on growth going forward.
The Swiss National Bank has set a ceiling on the Swiss franc's value versus the euro in the face of substantial appreciatory pressures resulting from the eurozone sovereign debt crisis. This will help to protect the country's export sector from a severe loss of competitiveness and thereby limit the impact of external turbulence on near-term economic growth. However, the massive scale of the monetary easing involved in such foreign exchange intervention could dramatically inflate property prices if maintained into the medium term.
