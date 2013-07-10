New Market Research Report: Synagis (Pediatric RSV) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "Synagis (Pediatric RSV) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common cause of pediatric respiratory infections and virtually all children will have been infected by the virus by the age of two. RSV transmission typically occurs during the winter and early spring months. The virus is spread through the air by an infected person's sneeze or cough, or through direct and indirect contact with nasal secretions of an infected person. The majority of RSV infections present as mild upper respiratory illnesses that often self-resolve within two weeks, but about 1% of the cases develop serious lower respiratory complications requiring hospitalization. Children under the age of two with certain health conditions are most at risk for severe RSV infections and are therefore recommended to receive RSV prophylaxis treatments. The only FDA-approved prophylactic intervention in the US is AstraZeneca's Synagis (palivizumab), a humanized monoclonal antibody against the fusion protein of the virus.
AstraZeneca's Synagis (palivizumab) is a humanized mouse mAb used for the prevention of serious lower respiratory tract disease as a result of RSV infection in high-risk pediatric patients under the age of two. Synagis' mechanism of action involves the binding of the antibody to the viral F protein. Synagis received FDA approval in 1998, and by 2002 was approved in all the seven major markets (7MM) (US, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, UK, and Japan) for the prophylaxis of infants at high risk of severe RSV infection. Today, Synagis is approved in 83 countries worldwide (AstraZeneca, 2012). Synagis is the only immunoprophylaxis approved for pediatric patients.
Scope
- Overview of RSV, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Synagis including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Synagis for the US from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for RSV
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Synagis performance
- Obtain sales forecast for Synagis from 2012-2022 the US
