Recently published research from Mintel, "Table Sauces in Netherlands (2014) - Market Sizes", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Table Sauces in Netherlands by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers bottled/packaged ambient; tomato ketchup, salad dressing, mayonnaise, mustard, brown, soy and other table sauces. Market value and volume comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Table Sauces in Netherlands is given in EUR and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Netherlands. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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Segmentation of this market
- Mayonnaise
- Mustard
- Other Table Sauces
- Salad Dressing
- Soy
- Tomato Ketchup
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Netherlands. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Nestl? S.A., CSC Brands LP. (Campbell's Soup Company), Sing Long Foodstuff Trading Co Pte Ltd, Lee Kum Kee (M) Sdn Bhd, Adabi Consumer Industries Sdn Bhd, Zara Foodstuffs Industries Sdn Bhd, Kikkoman Corporation, Tong Foong Sauce Factory Sdn Bhd, Unilever PLC, Woh Hup Industries Sdn Bhd, Sri Nona Food Industries Sdn Bhd, Region Food Industries Sdn Bhd, Own label, Others
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