New Market Research Report: Taiwan Metals Report Q3 2013

New Materials research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Production Growth To Continue
BMI View: We expect moderate growth in Taiwan's steel sector over the coming years following volatile fluctuations in output seen since 2007. Overall, we expect output to reach 22mnt in 2017, an average growth rate of 3.2%
The Taiwanese steel industry is bearing the full brunt of the slowdown in Asian markets with the worst performance in the region so far this year. We expect production to pick up slowly, and forecast moderate growth of 3.2% over the coming years, bringing to an end the volatile swings in output seen since 2007. Output growth will be restricted by continued weakness in steel prices, which we expect to remain in place for the foreseeable future.
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Efforts are underway to improve the competitiveness of the Taiwanese steel industry. The China Steel Corporation (CSC) is looking to improve profitability in an increasingly difficult market environment.
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