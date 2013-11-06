New Market Research Report: Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry, 3Q 2013

Recently published research from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, "Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry, 3Q 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- This research report presents shipment value forecast and recent quarter review of the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing industry. Companies surveyed in this research are those owning facilities to make MOS (Metal Oxide Semiconductor) wafers in Taiwan, including IC foundries, DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) vendors, and IDM (Integrated Device Manufacture) companies. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews, and publicly available information such as corporate financial statements. The report finds that the Taiwanese semiconductor industry is expected to continue its growth in shipment value in the third quarter of 2013. However, the industry's fourth-quarter shipment value is expected to decline approximately 11% sequentially.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Inotera, Nanya, Powerchip, Rexchip, TSMC, UMC, VIS
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