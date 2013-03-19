New Market Research Report: Tasquinimod (Prostate Cancer) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022

Fast Market Research recommends "Tasquinimod (Prostate Cancer) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "Tasquinimod (Prostate Cancer) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". The recent approvals of second-line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) therapies like J&J's Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) and Medivation/Astellas' Xtandi (enzalutamide) will drive strong market growth over the next decade. These safe and orally administered treatments will provide safety and convenience benefits over the current standard of care, chemotherapy with docetaxel, while prolonging the overall survival of patients with mCRPC. The December 12, 2012 FDA approval of Zytiga for the added indication of chemotherapy-naive mCRPC marks the onset of a new treatment paradigm for the disease, in which chemotherapy is relegated to second-line therapy and beyond. For patients with earlier-stage prostate cancer, androgen deprivation therapy with LHRH agonists and first-generation antiandrogens remains the standard of care for suppressing testosterone levels and temporarily controlling the disease.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Active Biotech and Ipsen's tasquinimod is a small molecule that binds to the calcium-binding protein, S100A9, which modulates thrombospondin-1 expression and inhibitors tumor angiogenesis. It is in development as a first-line treatment for mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic CRPC with bone metastases. Tasquinimod is administered once daily.
Report Scope
- Overview of Prostate cancer, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Tasquinimod including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Tasquinimod for the top nine countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, Japan, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy , Canada, and Australia
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Prostate cancer
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Tasquinimod performance
- Obtain sales forecast for Tasquinimod from 2012-2022 in nine markets (US, Japan, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy , Canada, and Australia)
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