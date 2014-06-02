New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Tea in Slovakia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Growth of 5% in retail volume sales of coffee in 2013 was a significant improvement on the declines recorded in the previous two years, and also surpassed the CAGR for the review period as a whole. Steep price hikes driven by rising production and import costs had caused retail volume sales to decline in 2011 and 2012. In 2013, however, retail volume sales recovered strongly as price competition intensified and consumer purchasing power increased in real terms. Widespread discounting meant that growth in coffee current value sales was only slightly faster than in 2012, and well below the 5-year average. Nonetheless, it remained healthy overall as rising disposable incomes bolstered demand for higher quality and more expensive products, particularly in fresh coffee. New launches, marketing campaigns and improvements in the distribution of different product types also supported the positive development of the entire category.
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Competitive Landscape
Nestle maintained its dominant position in coffee in 2013, claiming an overall retail value share of 63% and leading both the fresh and instant coffee categories thanks to its Nescafe and El Chana brands. The company been the clear leader in coffee since 1987, when it acquired fresh ground coffee brand El Chana. Maestros Cafeteros SRL, which offers instant coffee brand Saint Cafe, ranked second overall with a retail value share of 8%. Italian Drinks SA, importer of the fresh coffee brand Illy, rounded out the top three with a retail value share of 3%. Other prominent competitors in coffee in 2013 included Extrem SA, Ancal SA, Industrias Bahia SA, Moldes Ruibal SA and El Trigal SA.
Industry Prospects
While the outlook for coffee in Uruguay is broadly favourable, retail volume growth for the entire category over 2013-2018 is expected to be slower than during the review period. This will be mainly due to increasing maturity, particularly in instant coffee. Similarly, increasing maturity and more aggressive discounting mean that coffee retail value sales at constant 2013 prices are projected to grow by less than they did during the review period. Nonetheless, rising disposable incomes, busier lifestyles and other socioeconomic trends will ensure that coffee continues to develop positively overall. New launches, marketing activities and improvements in the distribution of different product types (especially in fresh coffee) will also bolster the category's performance.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Coffee industry in Uruguay with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
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