New Market Research Report: Tesco in Poland: Local Profile, 2013

Recently published research from Canadean, "Tesco in Poland: Local Profile, 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- This is a detailed report covering Tesco's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Poland.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Tesco's operations in Poland. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics. The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Poland has been one of the prime investing destinations for foreign retailers in Europe. However, the current unstable macroeconomic conditions have negatively affected consumption rates, pushing retailers to adopt new strategies to promote growth as consumers continue to rationalize their spending.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Tesco's operations and strategy in Poland. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Tesco's operations in Poland and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Tesco's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in Poland. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in Poland.
An insightful analysis of Tesco in Poland, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides market share data for Tesco and its key competitors in Poland. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
Unstable macroeconomic conditions and the global slowdown will continue to have an impact on retail sales in the country.
Increased unemployment will put pressure on the consumption rates, forcing consumers to focus on necessary spending, thereby impacting luxury purchases in the country.
Key Highlights
Tesco plans to expand its online presence in the country to eight new cities by the end of 2013.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Tesco Poland, Tesco
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