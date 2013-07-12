Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "The Brazilian Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of Brazil defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports. The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.
Summary
SDI's "The Brazilian Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in Brazil.
Brazilian aircraft imports account for almost 46% of its total arms procurements, and involves the import of advanced fighter jets and components for the manufacture of indigenous aircraft systems such as helicopters and cargo aircraft.
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Brazilian Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile"allows you to:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Gain insight into industry import and export dynamics.
- Analyse trends of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Brazil defense industry.
- Critically assess the investment opportunities available in the Brazil defense industry.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Future of the Brazilian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018
- The Brazilian Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2016: Market Profile
- The Indian Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile
- The Brazilian Defense Industry - Industry Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile
- The French Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile
- The German Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile
- The Chinese Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile
- The Japanese Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile
- The Norwegian Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile
- The Saudi Arabian Defense Industry - Procurement Market Dynamics to 2018: Market Profile