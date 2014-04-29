Recently published research from Timetric, "The Czech Republic's Cards and Payments Industry: Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Czech GDP contracted by -4.51% in 2009, impacting the overall banking and financial services industry. The economy recovered in 2010 and 2011, but contracted again in 2012. However, it is expected to record robust growth over the forecast period, with real GDP growth rising from 1.48% in 2014 to 2.43% in 2018. Improved economic indicators, including GDP, rising per capita income and low inflation rates, are expected to support consumer confidence and increase spending, resulting in the increased scope of card-based transactions. This will be further supported by the rising online and mobile penetration, the emergence of EMV-enabled cards, and near field communication (NFC) technology. A number of innovations are taking place in the field of contactless payments and are being adopted by customers at a rapid rate.
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The Czech card payments channel registered positive growth during the review period (2009-2013). The channel posted a CAGR of 5.46% and had 16.4 million cards in circulation in 2013. In value terms, the card payments channel valued CZK934.3 billion (US$48.0 billion) in 2013. The debit cards category held the highest share with 47.4% of cards in circulation in 2013. The debit cards category is expected to maintain the highest share of total payments, posting a CAGR of 1.29% over the forecast period (2014-2018); rising from 7.9 million cards in 2014 to 8.4 million in 2018. The prepaid cards category had the second-largest share with 37.3% in 2013, followed by credit cards with 13.7%. Over the forecast period, the number of prepaid cards in circulation is expected to increase from 6.5 million in 2014 to 7.7 million in 2018, at the highest forecast-period CAGR of 4.30%. The charge card category held the smallest share of 1.5% in 2013.
Report Highlights
- The Czech card payments channel registered positive growth during the review period (2009-2013). The channel posted a CAGR of 5.46% and had 16.4 million cards in circulation in 2013. In value terms, the card payments channel valued CZK934.3 billion (US$48.0 billion) in 2013. The debit cards category held the highest share with 47.4% of cards in circulation in 2013. The debit cards category is expected to maintain the highest share of total payments, posting a CAGR of 1.29% over the forecast period (2014-2018); rising from 7.9 million cards in 2014 to 8.4 million in 2018.
- Stickers are a new innovation in the area of contactless payments. Contactless payment stickers are held in front of the payment terminal to make an automatic transaction, improving the convenience, speed and security of card payments. The adoption of contactless payments in the Czech Republic is supporting consumer acceptance of stickers. The number of contactless payments increased from 470,642 in 2011 to 1.5 million in 2013, and is expected to increase further at a high forecast-period CAGR of 27.2%.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Citibank, Ceska Sporitelna, Komer?ni Banka, Ceskoslovenska Obchodni Banka (CSOB), UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia, MasterCard, Visa
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