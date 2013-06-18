New Market Research Report: The Future of Car Rental in Kenya to 2017: Market Profile

Fast Market Research recommends "The Future of Car Rental in Kenya to 2017: Market Profile" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- "The Future of Car Rental in Kenya to 2017: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research on the travel and tourism industry covering car rentals in Kenya. It provides detailed analysis on key trends and issues, market size and forecasts and performance outlook in the Kenyan car rental market. The report also includes an overview of the Kenyan travel and tourism industry covering key trends and issues with a detailed SWOT analysis of the tourism industry in Kenya. This report also provides an overview of the leading companies in the car rentals market in Kenya.
Scope
The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights, including:
- A detailed coverage of the travel and tourism industry in Kenya
- A comprehensive analysis of the car rental market in Kenya
- Profile of the top car rental companies operating in Kenya
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain insights into the travel and tourism industry covering the car rental market in Kenya
- Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data provided in the report
- Identify key issues and trends, performance outlook and car rental forecast highlights in the car rental market in Kenya
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Central Rent a Car, Rent A Fine Car Ltd, Europcar Kenya, Avis Kenya, Sixt Rent a Car Kenya
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of Car Rental in Japan to 2017: Market Profile
- The Future of Car Rental in Argentina to 2017: Market Profile
- The Future of Car Rental in the UAE to 2017: Market Profile
- The Future of Car Rental in Tunisia to 2017: Market Profile
- The Future of Car Rental in Finland to 2017: Market Profile
- The Future of Car Rental in Australia to 2017: Market Profile
- Travel and Tourism in the Czech Republic to 2017
- Travel and Tourism in Finland to 2017
- The Future of Travel and Tourism in China to 2016
- The Future of Car Rental in South Africa to 2016: Market Profile