Recently published research from MindCommerce, "The Future of Direct Communications Technologies and Proximity-based Applications and Services", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- There are a number of technologies that may be deployed that all provide the ability for devices to "discover" one another, although over different distances ranging from centimeters (Near Field Communications), to meters (Bluetooth), to 10s of meters (Wi-Fi). They also all provide the ability for the devices to communicate directly with one another without a centralized network. Some of these use direct communication as their primary mode of communication e.g. NFC or RFID. Others are more traditional networks which provide direct communication ability as an adjunct to their primary network functions e.g. LTE-Direct or Wi-Fi Direct.
Most of the short-term drivers for proximity-based services will be mobile advertising and social networking, especially friend-finder services or dating services, and gaming. In the longer term, other applications will come into play within the scope of the so called Internet of Things.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The challenge and opportunity for network operators will be to develop new user scenarios and even new business models to generate revenues from these services. This research uncovers opportunities that will be both beneficial and disruptive to the existing ecosystem and value chain. This research is must reading for any company that is considering offerings within proximity and direct communications and any company that wants to stay ahead of the crowd in terms of preparation for these disruptive technologies.
Target Audience:
- Mobile network operators
- Industry verticals of all types
- Wireless device manufacturers
- Network infrastructure companies
- Advertising agencies, brands, and merchants
- Social networks, advertising, and content providers
- Proximity, location, and direct communications vendors
Key Report Benefits:
- Market forecasts for each significant technology/solution approach
- Recognize the upcoming role and importance of LTE Direct compared to other solutions
- Analysis of the major vendors focused on proximity and direct communications solutions
- Understand the relationship between proximity, direct communications and the Internet of Things
- Understand the technical and business-related differences between proximity/presence and location
- Identify each of the major technologies/solutions for proximity detection, location determination, and direct communications
- Evaluation of the market for major applications including public safety, social networking, advertising, the Internet of Things, and general location services
Select Companies in Report:
- 3M Company
- Alcatel-Lucent
- iSIGN
- LG
- Nokia
- Samsung
- Qualcomm
- Verizon Wireless
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Software research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wireless Broadband in Public Safety - Advanced Technologies and Global Market (2010 - 2015)
- Global Digital Oil Field Market By Services (Automation & Instrumentation, Information Technology) & Geography - Forecasts To 2022
- End-to-End M2M, Fifth Edition
- Global Intelligent Building Automation Technologies - Systems Services & Information Technology Market Size & Forecasts (2010 - 2015)
- Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) Market: By Hardware, Software, Technologies & Systems, Architectures, Area of Operation, & Vertical Applications - Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Global Unified Communications as-a-service (UCaaS) Market: Advancements, Emerging Applications, Business Models, Technology Roadmaps, Global Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Wireless/Mobile Devices and Applications: Solutions and Market Opportunities
- End-to-End M2M, Fourth Edition
- Global team collaboration software, & audio, video, web conferencing solutions market (2009-2015)
- Real-time Location Services (RTLS): Applications, Services and Company Analysis 2013