New Market Research Report: The Future of Retailing in Greece to 2017

New Retailing market report from Canadean: "The Future of Retailing in Greece to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- - Future forecasts and historic market data can improve market and strategic planning.
- Understand which channels and products will be the major winners and losers in the coming years.
- Know the share of sales between different products in your key channels and how this will develop.
- Assess the impact of economic recession and recovery on market growth.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"The Future of Retailing in Greece to 2017" is based upon an extensive, cross-country, industry research program which brings together Canadean's research, modelling, and analysis expertise in order to develop uniquely detailed market data. It provides detailed quantitative analysis of past and future trends - crucially providing retail sales data not just by channel and by product, but showing product sales through different channels. This allows marketers interested in retailing to determine how to account for the development of retail trade overall and to know which channels are showing growth for which products in the coming years. It aims to capture the shift to new channels depending on the country, the effects of recession, and shifting consumer behavior; thereby providing timely, highly comparable analysis of the retail markets. Data sets are provided for 2007 through to 2017, with actuals being provided for 2012. All initial market sizing and analysis is conducted in local currency in order to ensure local trends are reflected in the data before conversion into other currencies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers have been reacting to the effects of the global recession and the following recovery period on their discretionary spending - retail markets have been no exception. While the country by country market changes have varied, nowhere has been left totally untouched. This report quantitatively examines the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns - how changes in consumers' behavior have affected the retail sector for different product categories and channels.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report provides detailed data on the size and development of retail sales of individual product types through specific retail channels and formats in Greece. It provides a detailed and comprehensive quantitative analysis of the trends affecting market development through both historic and forecast data.
Key Features and Benefits
Detailed category coverage is provided, covering 25 products, across eight product groups that include: Apparel, Accessories and Luxury Goods, Book, News and Stationery, Electricals and Electronics, Food and Grocery, Furniture and Floor Coverings, Home and Garden Products, Music, Video and Entertainment Software, and Sports and Leisure Equipment.
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