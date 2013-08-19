New Defense research report from Strategic Defence Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- This report provides readers with a comprehensive analysis of the Commercial Aircraft market through 2013-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for Commercial Aircraft. It also provides an insight on the spending pattern and modernization pattern in different regions around the world.
Summary
The global commercial aircraft sector is expected to experience slow and stable growth during the forecast period. According to Boeing's estimates, airline companies around the world are expected to procure approximately 34000 airplanes during 2011-2031.
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Global Commercial Aircraft Market 2013-2023 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the Commercial Aircraft market with current and forecast market values.
- Understand the key drivers and attractiveness parameters of the global Commercial Aircraft market.
- Understand the various factors impacting the growth of the Commercial Aircraft market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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