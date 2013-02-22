New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Albania has a small but developing insurance industry. The Albanian economy is still undergoing a transition from an erstwhile closed economy to an open market economy. The economy also faced severe pressure as a consequence of the economic crisis sweeping the European region in 2009 and 2010. While the country’s GDP growth rate between 2004 and 2008 averaged over 8%, it dropped to under 3% between 2009 and 2011.
Key Highlights
- Mandatory motor insurance policies drove growth in the Albanian non-life insurance segment.
- The Albanian insurance industry is characterized by a low number of companies operating in the industry. There are three life insurance companies and nine non-life insurance companies in the Albanian insurance industry.
- The introduction of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into insurance and other sectors supported the growth of the insurance industry during the review period.
- The Albanian life insurance segment has primarily sold traditional products such as individual life, endowment and term life.
- The most significant reason for the growth in motor insurance is the compulsory nature of these products in Albania.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Sigal Uniqa Insurance Austria, Interalbanian Vienna Insurance Group, Sigal Uniqa
