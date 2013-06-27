New Market Research Report: The Insurance Industry in Andorra, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Recently published research from Timetric, "The Insurance Industry in Andorra, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Andorra has a small yet relatively wealthy economy driven primarily by the service sector. Tourism and banking sectors are the backbone of the Andorran economy and the country is susceptible to the economic developments of Spain and France, which account for almost all of its tourists. The economy is expected to undergo a challenging phase over the forecast period as the French economy is expected to post a weak CAGR of 1.2% while the Spanish economy will post a CAGR of 0.7%. The insurance industry posted a CAGR of -0.2% during the review period in line with declining economic growth. The industry is projected to grow at a minimal CAGR of 1% due to anticipated sluggish economic performance.
Key Highlights
- Andorra has a small yet relatively wealthy economy driven primarily by the service sector
- Tourism and banking sectors are the backbone of the Andorran economy and the country is susceptible to the economic development of Spain and France, which account for almost all of its tourists
- The economy is expected to undergo a challenging phase over the forecast period as the French economy is expected to post a weak CAGR of 1.2% while the Spanish economy will post a CAGR of 0.7%
- Aggregate gross written premiums for the life and non-life segments totaled EUR1.7 billion (US$2.2 billion) in 2012
- The industry posted a CAGR of -0.2% during the review period in line with declining economic growth. The industry is projected to grow at a minimal CAGR of 1% due to anticipated sluggish economic performance
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Andorra:
- It provides historical values for the Andorran insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Andorran insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Andorra and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Andorran insurance industry and each segment within it
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Andorran insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Andorran insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Andorran insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
