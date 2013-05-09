New Market Research Report: The Insurance Industry in Angola, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "The Insurance Industry in Angola, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Led by stable economic growth and a progressive regulatory environment, the Angolan insurance industry, which is the sixth largest in Africa, recorded a strong growth rate during the review period. This was mainly driven by the non-life segment which accounted for 66.4% of the industry's gross written premium value in 2012. Several insurance companies entered the industry and were attracted by positive growth potential and low penetration rates. There is a lack of public awareness among consumers, especially regarding savings and investment products in the life insurance segment, which is the key reason for low insurance penetration rates. The Angolan insurance industry is regulated and supervised by the Institute of Insurance Supervision of Angola (ISS) under the Ministry of Finance. Over the forecast period, the expansion of economic activity, infrastructural investment, an increasing life expectancy, an improving regulatory environment and a rise in awareness among consumers are anticipated to be key growth drivers.
Key Highlights
- Given the small size of the Angolan insurance industry, the market is highly concentrated with the three-leading competitors commanding major shares
- The growth in export revenues will support the investment activity of the government in the non-oil sector, which will increase the demand for insurance products
- In terms of earnings, the industry is largely skewed towards the non-life segments as the life insurance segment is still in a developmental phase
- The lack of awareness regarding the need for insurance is a key challenge
- Despite economic growth, the country still faces challenges in reducing poverty, unemployment and increasing human development, which is acting as a barrier to insurance industry growth
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Angola:
- It provides historical values for the Angolan insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Angolan insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Angola and outlines the key regulations affecting them
