New Market Research Report: The Insurance Industry in Cambodia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Cambodia:
- It provides historic values for the Cambodian insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Cambodian insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Cambodia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Key Highlights
- Despite the fact that there were only six insurance companies operating in the Cambodian insurance industry in 2011, the industry is growing.
- The global financial crisis affected the industry in 2009 as the non-life insurance segment, the largest segment in the industry, registered a decline of 6.4%.
- Insurance penetration, as a percentage of GDP, stood at 0.25% in 2011 which is very low when compared with developed countries.
- The Cambodian insurance industry is comprised of domestic insurance companies.
- The fire and motor insurance categories led the industry as the high rate of road accidents supported the growth of motor insurance and the rising incidents of fires in garment manufacturing plants supported the growth of fire insurance.
- Additionally, the inadequate public healthcare system increased the scope for private health insurance in Cambodia.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Forte Insurance, CAMINCO, Cambodia-Vietnam Insurance Company
