New Market Research Report: The Insurance Industry in Chad, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- The Republic of Chad is a landlocked country in Central Africa with population of around 10.8 million in 2012. The Chadian insurance industry is small, under developed and oligopolistic in nature; two companies operated in the Chadian insurance industry during the review period. The Chadian insurance industry's share in total financial assets stood at 2.3% in 2010, according to an IMF report in October 2011. Over the forecast period (2012-2017), stable economic growth supported by investment in the oil, cement and power sectors will act as a major driver for the growth of the insurance industry in the country. Regulation of the insurance industry is managed at regional level.
Key Highlights
- The Chadian insurance industry is small and largely under developed when compared with peer countries in the Sub-Saharan region.
- The rising population in Chad spurred demand for all life insurance product types during the review period, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.
- The increase in the Chadian population's life expectancy during the review period encouraged demand for health insurance products.
- Only two insurance companies currently operate in the Chadian insurance industry.
- There is also an opportunity to develop micro insurance, which will help to extend insurance services to the wider population in Chad.
