New Market Research Report: The Insurance Industry in Guyana, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- The Guyanese insurance industry grew in terms of written premium value at a CAGR of 7.3%. The increase was partly attributed to stable economic development and the country's favorable regulatory framework including no Value Added Tax (VAT) on insurance premiums. These indicators are expected to support the country's insurance industry even over the forecast period. The industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. The favorable regulatory framework supports the demand for insurance products in Guyana; licensed insurers are encouraged with exemptions from VAT on insurance premiums. Guyanese insurance providers, especially life insurance providers, tend to retain a large proportion of their revenues and cede less to reinsurance providers.
Key Highlights
- The life insurance segment accounted for the largest share of the total insurance written premium value in 2012.
- The non-life insurance segment grew at a CAGR of 14.2% during the review period.
- The favorable regulatory framework supports the demand for insurance products in Guyana; licensed insurers are encouraged with exemptions from VAT on insurance premiums.
- Guyanese insurance providers largely generate revenue from premiums, with only a small proportion coming from investments in government securities, corporate bonds and investment funds.
- Motor insurance was the largest category in the total non-life segment in terms of written premium value , which represented a share of 55.2% of total written premium in 2012.
