Recently published research from Timetric, "The Insurance Industry in Macedonia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- The Macedonian insurance industry is small and in the developmental stage with the insurance penetration rate standing at 1.52% at the end of 2012. The industry was largely unaffected by the global financial crisis. Overall, gross written premiums expanded at a CAGR of 2.2% during the review period (2008-2012), led by a strong performance in the life insurance segment which registered a CAGR of 22.4%. Insurance industry growth was also supported by gradual economic development and an increase in the number of international companies in the industry. According to the Insurance Supervision Agency (ISA), the regulator of the Macedonian insurance industry, there were 15 insurance companies (five life insurers and 10 non-life insurers) operating at the end of 2012.
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Key Highlights
- The Macedonian insurance industry is small and in the developmental stage
- The insurance penetration rate stood at 1.52% at the end of 2012
- The industry was largely unaffected by the global financial crisis
- Overall, gross written premiums expanded at a CAGR of 2.2% during the review period
- It was led by a strong performance in the life insurance segment which registered a CAGR of 22.4%
- Insurance industry growth was also supported by gradual economic development and an increase in the number of international companies in the industry
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Macedonia:
- It provides historical values for the Macedonian insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the Macedonian insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Macedonia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Macedonian insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Macedonian insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Macedonian insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Macedonian insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: QBE Macedonia (QBE), Triglav Osiguruvanje AD, Sava Osiguruvanje AD, Euroins Insurance Plc, Winner Insurance, Eurolink Insurance Corp. Skopje, Insig AD Makedonija, Uniqa Insurance, Croatia Osiguranje - Zivot a.d., Albsig
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