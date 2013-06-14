Fast Market Research recommends "The Insurance Industry in Mauritania, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- The combination of a significantly large rural population, high levels of poverty and a low literacy rate is hindering the growth of the insurance industry Mauritania. GDP recorded a CAGR of 9.2% during the review period (2008-2012) and aided the growth of insurance industry which grew from MRO3.7 billion in 2008 to MRO5.7 billion in 2012 at a CAGR of 11.7%. Despite such growth, insurance penetration remained low and stood at 0.47% in 2012. The non-life insurance segment was the industry's key driver and accounted for 82.4% of the its total gross written premiums in 2012. Government efforts to improve economic conditions following a military coup supported the industry during the review period, a trend which is anticipated to continue over the forecast period (2012-2017).
Key Highlights
- The combination of a significantly large rural population, high levels of poverty and a low literacy rate is hindering the growth of the insurance industry in Mauritania
- The non-life insurance segment was the industry's key driver and accounted for 82.4% of its total gross written premiums in 2012
- Government efforts to improve economic conditions following a military coup supported the industry during the review period, a trend which is anticipated to continue over the forecast period (2012-2017)
- International donors such as the IMF and the World Bank, which previously suspended their support to the country on account of the military coup in 2008, resumed their assistance following a presidential election in 2009
- Consequently, the economy has grown significantly since 2010, due to relative political stability, growth in the mining industry and increased international assistance
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Mauritania:
- It provides historical values for the Mauritanian insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Mauritanian insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Mauritanian insurance industry and each segment within it
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Mauritanian insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Mauritanian insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
