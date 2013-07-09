New Market Research Report: The Insurance Industry in Mongolia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Recently published research from Timetric, "The Insurance Industry in Mongolia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Mongolia has one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, with real GDP increasing from 6.4% in 2010 to 17.3% in 2011. According to the World Bank, the economy is expected to expand by 11.8% in 2012 and 16.2% in 2013, underpinned by developments in the mining industry. Led by economic growth, the Mongolian insurance industry registered a CAGR of 26.7% during the review period (2008-2012). However, the industry is relatively small and in its developmental stages; indeed, its first life insurance company: National Life Insurance Company LLC was established in 2008.
Key Highlights
- The non-life insurance segment accounted for the largest share of the total insurance written premium value in 2012
- The introduction of compulsory motor insurance in October 2012 is expected to result in a 30% expansion in the size of the motor insurance category
- Government-backed low-income housing projects, which commenced in 2009, provide 6% interest loans for first-time buyers and will increase the demand for property insurance
- Mongolia has one of the fastest-growing economies in the world
- The expansion of the mining industry is expected to generate a demand for insurance products
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Mongolia:
- It provides historical values for the Mongolian insurance industry for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and categories in the Mongolian insurance industry, along with industry forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Mongolia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Mongolian insurance industry and each segment within it
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Mongolian insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Mongolian insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Mongolian insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Insurance research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Insurance Industry in Jordan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Slovenia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Croatia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Estonia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Romania, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Latvia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Uzbekistan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Bangladesh, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Kuwait, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Cyprus, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017