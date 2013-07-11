New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- The Turks and Caicos Islands insurance industry grew in terms of written premium value recording a CAGR of 10.2% during the review period. The growth was driven by a reduction in claims expenses, an increase in commissions received, a decrease in management expenses, and a favorable regulatory framework. The growth was further supported by the country's business-friendly environment that includes a low tax regime. These indicators are expected to remain positive over the forecast period as well. The government of the Turks and Caicos Islands, in collaboration with the Financial Services Commission (FSC), provided global investors with a well-defined and sophisticated regulatory framework. The FSC is the sole authority for all regulatory aspects of the financial services industry, including the insurance industry.
Key Highlights
- The Turks and Caicos Islands has emerged as one of the major financial services centres globally.
- It is also quickly emerging as a hub for offshore insurance services.
- The introduction of two new tax laws is likely to hamper the profitability of insurance providers over the forecast period.
- The Turks and Caicos Islands insurance industry is relatively concentrated.
