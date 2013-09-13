New Market Research Report: The Medical Device Market: Denmark

New Medical Devices research report from Espicom Business Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- OVERVIEW OF THE MEDICAL MARKET IN DENMARK
BMI believes that the biggest risk to Denmark's medium-term macroeconomic trajectory stems from ongoing economic and financial developments within the eurozone. Denmark has sizeable trade and investment linkage with the common currency bloc, and a major deterioration in growth in the core countries could push Denmark back into recessionary territory this year. Real GDP growth is forecast at 1.2% in 2013, with GDP reaching US$318.0bn, equal to US$56,668 per capita. Denmark joined the EU in 1973, but has so far declined to adopt the euro as its currency.
According to the Ministry of Health & Prevention, the Danish regions plan to invest up to DKK41.4bn (US $7.4bn) in the construction of 16 new public hospitals. By 2012, nine of the 16 new hospitals had received final approval. These represent opportunities for the domestic industry. In December 2012, for instance, Philips signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Region of Southern Denmark (Syddanmark). Under this memorandum, it opened a Research & Design Centre in the Science Park in Odense. The aim is to develop solutions for the Danish healthcare system.
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Leading national medical device manufacturers include Ambu, Coloplast, GN Resound, Guldmann, Novo Nordisk, Widex and William Demant. Other key national manufacturers, such as B-K Medical, Dameca, Radiometer and Uno Medical, have been acquired by multinationals in recent years. In February 2013, Radiometer, now part of the Danaher Corporation, agreed to acquire the Swedish diagnostics company HemoCue AB from Quest Diagnostics for around US$300.0mn. The transaction is now closed. Both Radiometer and HemoCue are expected to continue operations as separate companies and brands.
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Espicom's highly-regarded world medical technology and device market research reports provide enhanced strategic intelligence in a user-friendly format. Each report provides in-depth information, setting the medical equipment market in context. The reports provide:
Unique projected estimates of market size and growth for 33 equipment categories
Five year statistical data for key economic and healthcare indicators
Information on regulation, distribution and market access, including Espicom's unique distributor directory
Detailed Medical trade data
Data on leading local/multinational medical equipment players in the market
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