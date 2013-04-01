New Market Research Report: The Medical Device Market: Finland

Recently published research from Espicom Business Intelligence, "The Medical Device Market: Finland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- Espicom’s in-depth medical device market reports are ideal for executives wanting to understand the key drivers in medical markets and have access to a wealth of statistical data. Each report opens with an outlook section that provides analysis of the market, 5-year market forecasts, national data projections, market outlook and key developments such as regulation, health facilities and government policy. The report also provides extensive background information, population trends, health status, health expenditure, organisation & administration, hospital services, medical personnel, healthcare development, market access information, trade data and essential industry contacts. Included with the report are 3 free quarterly updated outlook reports, enabling you to keep up to date with market developments for a year.
Finland is one of the northernmost countries in Europe and covers around 338,000km2, of which 10% is water. The population is estimated at 5.4 million in 2012.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Finnish market for medical devices is predicted to increase by 5.2% per annum to attain a value of US$1,356.5 million by 2017. The current market size is estimated to be US$1,054.2 million, equal to US$196 per capita.
For 2011, imports totalled US$902.2 million and exports US$1,469.5 million, maintaining Finland’s positive balance of trade. Exports of dental products, the largest category, were up 12.8% to US$355.8 million. Dental X-ray apparatus, a particular strength, increased 14.2% to US$225.3 million.
The public health system has developed from a hospital-centred model into a system where the main emphasis is on prevention, promotion and primary services. A new Health Care Act proposed in June 2010, which will give patients more choice about where they are treated, is the first part of a total reform of the health and social system that the Finnish government wants to introduce.
Healthcare expenditure is estimated at US$26.4 billion in 2011, over three quarters of which is public
Finland suffered an economic slump in 2009, with GDP falling 8.2%, according to figures from the Economist Intelligence Unit. The economy began to recover in 2010, with growth of 3.6%, and is predicted to grow 0.8% in 2012.
Domestic production of medical devices is from many small scale enterprises, focusing on niche markets. The largest domestic producer, Instrumentarium, became a subsidiary of GE in 2004.
PROVIDING STRATEGIC MARKET ANALYSIS EVERY MONTH
Espicom's highly-regarded world medical technology and device market research reports provide enhanced strategic intelligence in a user-friendly format. Each report provides in-depth information, setting the medical equipment market in context. The reports provide:
Unique projected estimates of market size and growth for 33 equipment categories
Five year statistical data for key economic and healthcare indicators
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Regulatory Intelligence on Medical Device Recalls - Ineffective Process Control, Defects in Design of Device, Software or Other Components are the Major Reasons for Recall
- The Medical Device Market: Greece
- Precision Medical Devices, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- The Medical Device Market: Hong Kong
- The Medical Device Market: France
- The Medical Device Market: Brazil
- The Medical Device Market: Spain
- The Medical Device Market: Italy
- The Medical Device Market: Germany
- The Medical Device Market: China