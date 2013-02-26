New Market Research Report: The Medical Device Market: Morocco

New Medical Devices market report from Espicom Business Intelligence: "The Medical Device Market: Morocco"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Espicom’s in-depth medical device market reports are ideal for executives wanting to understand the key drivers in medical markets and have access to a wealth of statistical data. Each report opens with an outlook section that provides analysis of the market, 5-year market forecasts, national data projections, market outlook and key developments such as regulation, health facilities and government policy. The report also provides extensive background information, population trends, health status, health expenditure, organisation & administration, hospital services, medical personnel, healthcare development, market access information, trade data and essential industry contacts. Included with the report are 3 free quarterly updated outlook reports, enabling you to keep up to date with market developments for a year.
Situated in the north-west corner of Africa, the Islamic Kingdom of Morocco is the closest of the African countries to Europe, the northern port of Tangier forming a gateway to Spain, the other side of the Strait of Gibraltar.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
By December 2011, Morocco had yet to approve a 2012 budget and there were rumours they may have to seek foreign assistance to finance it. Morocco is already the biggest recipient of EU financial aid outside of Europe. Additionally, the EU is Morocco’s main trading partner, providing 50% of imports and being the destination of 79% of exports in 2009. If the outlook worsens for Europe, this will affect Morocco. Political uncertainty after the November 2011 election, when the King failed to secure a majority, carried on into December. The new power sharing cabinet, involving the moderate islamist party the PJD, had yet to be finalised.
The government has embarked on a major overhaul of the health sector, following two decades of under-funding and mismanagement. In addition to the modernisation and upgrading of existing facilities, the Ministry of Health’s development programme includes the provision of three new teaching hospitals in Fez, Marrakech and Oujda. The Ministry of Health plans to improve the uneven distribution of healthcare resources through two new planning tools, the health map and the regional strategic plan, which aim to promote greater co-ordination and co-operation between the public and private sectors.
The national health insurance scheme, launched in 2005, provides substantial additional funding for the health sector. Initially aimed at salaried workers, the scheme was expanded to cover the self-employed. The CNSS, which operates the scheme in the private sector, recently announced that it would be extending cover to ambulatory care in addition to hospital treatment. This extension of care came into effect from 1st February 2010. There is also a health insurance scheme for those on very low incomes.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Regulatory Intelligence on Medical Device Recalls - Ineffective Process Control, Defects in Design of Device, Software or Other Components are the Major Reasons for Recall
- The Medical Device Market: Greece
- Precision Medical Devices, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- The Medical Device Market: Hong Kong
- The Medical Device Market: France
- The Medical Device Market: Brazil
- The Medical Device Market: Spain
- The Medical Device Market: Italy
- The Medical Device Market: Germany
- The Medical Device Market: China