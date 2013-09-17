New Market Research Report: The Medical Device Market: Romania

Fast Market Research recommends "The Medical Device Market: Romania" from Espicom Business Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- OVERVIEW OF THE MEDICAL MARKET IN ROMANIA
Romania spends around 5.8% of GDP on healthcare. Government health expenditure is very low, even by Eastern European standards. However, improvements to the health system continue to be supported by World Bank-sponsored projects. The 'Health Sector Reform Project APL II', was approved in December 2004 and will run until December 2013. It aims to improve maternity and newborn care, emergency medical care and rural primary healthcare. Most activities envisaged under the project have been completed and some targets were exceeded in 2011. The total project cost is estimated at US$206.5mn.
The MoH is to provide over 50 medical units across the country with additional funding in 2013. The deputy Health Minister, Raed Arafat, has requested that those institutions no longer ask patients to buy their own medicines and medical supplies; if they continue to do so the funding will be withdrawn.
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Around 90% of the medical device market is supplied by imports. Romanian medical device imports decreased by 11.3% in the 12 months to February 2013, to US$373.4mn. All categories recorded decreases, except for dental products which increased by 2.4%. The situation worsened in the last three months to February 2013, with the total falling by 23.6%.
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