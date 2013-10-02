New Market Research Report: The Medical Device Market: Russia

New Medical Devices research report from Espicom Business Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- OVERVIEW OF THE MEDICAL MARKET IN RUSSIA
The Russian healthcare system retains many of its Soviet-era characteristics, remaining bureaucratic and inefficient. However, the government's national Health project aims to improve healthcare standards. Since the project's implementation, numerous medical facilities have been upgraded and a substantial number of medical personnel have been awarded salary increases. The government will continue to work on the project over 2012-2014.
In December 2012, the regional healthcare modernisation programme was extended until the end of 2013, as some regions were unable to complete their projects in the 2011-2012 period. Any unused resources will be reinstated to the regions to enable the completion of outstanding medical construction projects. The government has authorised a further R20bn (US$655.5mn) towards the modernisation programme in 2013, adding to the initial R460bn (US$15.1bn) that was allocated for the 2011-2012 period.
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In January 2013, the government approved a national healthcare development plan for the 2013-2020 period. The programme consists of 11 initiatives that focus on several areas including preventive care, health & wellbeing of mothers & babies, and medical rehabilitation/physiotherapy.
Russian medical device manufacturers are generally small and undercapitalised, and tend to produce obsolete products; they can only compete with Western products in terms of cost. The country has a strong scientific research base but has no experience of commercialising new products. However, in January 2013, the government approved a strategy that will aid the development of innovative products and their introduction into the healthcare system until 2025.
PROVIDING STRATEGIC MARKET ANALYSIS EVERY MONTH
Espicom's highly-regarded world medical technology and device market research reports provide enhanced strategic intelligence in a user-friendly format. Each report provides in-depth information, setting the medical equipment market in context. The reports provide:
Unique projected estimates of market size and growth for 33 equipment categories
Five year statistical data for key economic and healthcare indicators
Information on regulation, distribution and market access, including Espicom's unique distributor directory
Detailed Medical trade data
Data on leading local/multinational medical equipment players in the market
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