New Market Research Report: The Medical Device Market: USA

New Medical Devices research report from Espicom Business Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- OVERVIEW OF THE MEDICAL MARKET IN THE USA
At an estimated US$127.1bn in 2013, the US medical device market is the world's largest. Per capita expenditure, at US$399, is the highest in the world.
Much of the market is in private hands; there is no single health system. Public healthcare systems, known as Medicaid, for those on low incomes, are operated by each State. Since 1960, the Medicare system has provided hospital care for the elderly; this has also provided prescription drug coverage since 2006.
President Obama succeeded in signing his healthcare reform bill into law on 23rd March 2010. The bill, formally called the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) HR 3590, will eventually extend health insurance cover to an estimated 32mn Americans who do not have any form of health insurance.
The PPACA requires all States to create new health insurance markets called exchanges, so that people who do not have insurance can buy tax-payer subsidised private cover. The law also expands eligibility for Medicaid so low-income adults who have no dependent children can get government insurance. Putting the two approaches together, more than 30mn Americans are expected to gain coverage by January 2014. At the end of June 2012, the Supreme Court upheld the entire law in a 5-to-4 decision which deemed that the mandate was constitutional under the taxing authority afforded to the federal
government.
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The USA is home to many of the world's leading medical device manufacturers, such as Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, Baxter, Covidien and Medtronic. Seven out of the world's top ten medical device manufacturers are US companies.
PROVIDING STRATEGIC MARKET ANALYSIS EVERY MONTH
Espicom's highly-regarded world medical technology and device market research reports provide enhanced strategic intelligence in a user-friendly format. Each report provides in-depth information, setting the medical equipment market in context. The reports provide:
Unique projected estimates of market size and growth for 33 equipment categories
Five year statistical data for key economic and healthcare indicators
Information on regulation, distribution and market access, including Espicom's unique distributor directory
Detailed Medical trade data
Data on leading local/multinational medical equipment players in the market
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At no additional cost, all customers get access to Espicom Interactive. This advanced online service is easy-to-use and contains practical and valuable tools which will save you hours of time and effort.
Full text cross file searching with fast response or intuitive "drill down" into the content
Presentation-ready tables and graphics with "one click" output to other packages such as MS Excel and MS PowerPoint
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