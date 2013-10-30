Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "The South African Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- This report provides analysis on competitive benchmarking along with top companies active across the South Africa defense industry. It features insights into the recent activity and strategic initiatives of key public sector companies that support the industry. The information is divided into sections such as company overview, products and services and alliances, to give the reader an understanding of the business environment in which the defense industry operates.
Summary
SDI's "The South African Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the top companies of the defense industry in South Africa.
South Africa's defense sector is highly dependent on domestic procurement and, as a result, the majority of the market is controlled by state-owned Denel. Many South African defense firms enter into joint ventures or collaborations in order to acquire technology or gain funding. With a limited market size, the competition within the industry is rife, and defense companies are now looking to exports in order to compensate for the lower demand in the domestic market.
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Reasons to Get This Report
"The South African Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the South Africa defense industry.
- Identify top companies in the South Africa defense industry along with profiles of those companies.
- Analyse the activity of key defense companies (both domestic and foreign), together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Denel, Ansys, Reutech, Saab Grintek, Land Systems South Africa, IVEMA, Aerosud, Turbomeca, Global Armour.
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