New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "The South African Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2013-18, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Summary
SDI's "The South African Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in South Africa.
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The defense budget of the country stood at US$5.3 billion in 2013, registering a CAGR of 9.2% during the review period. The defense budget is further estimated to register a CAGR of 7.3% to reach US$7.3 billion in 2018. Despite its challenges, the country remains one of Africa's most attractive defense markets, with defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP growing to an average of 1.3%.
Reasons to Get This Report
"The South African Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Understand the market size and forecasts of the South Africa defense industry.
- Understand the budget allocation of the South Africa defense industry.
- Gain knowledge on Homeland Security market size and forecast.
- Gain insight into the benchmarking data with Key global markets.
- Understand the key trends and growth stimulators of the South Africa defense industry.
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