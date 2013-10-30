New Defense research report from Strategic Defence Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2013-18, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Summary
SDI's "The Vietnamese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in Vietnam.
The Vietnamese government is estimated to increase its allocation for capital expenditure over the forecast period to an average of 32.5% of total defense expenditure. The country is expected to procure military equipment to boost its naval strength and maritime security in order to counter the threat from the growing Chinese naval strength in the South China Sea.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Vietnamese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Understand the market size and forecasts of the Vietnam defense industry.
- Understand the budget allocation of the Vietnam defense industry.
- Gain knowledge on Homeland Security market size and forecast.
- Gain insight into the benchmarking data with Key global markets.
- Understand the key trends and growth stimulators of the Vietnam defense industry.
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Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
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