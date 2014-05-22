Fast Market Research recommends "Tissue and Hygiene in Colombia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- During 2013, tissue and hygiene had positive growth. Although all categories saw growth, the best performers were nappies, incontinence products, wipes and cotton wool/buds/pads. Innovative products and competitive prices contributed to the positive results. AFH products also recorded fast growth, driven by expansion of hotels, restaurants and shopping centres throughout the country.
Euromonitor International's Tissue and Hygiene in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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