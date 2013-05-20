New Market Research Report: Tissue and Hygiene in Costa Rica

Fast Market Research recommends "Tissue and Hygiene in Costa Rica" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Value growth was slower in most tissue and hygiene categories during 2012 as a result of the slow economic recovery in Costa Rica, with inflation lower and exchange rates weaker than in previous years. As a result, most manufacturers focused on maintaining their current competitive positions, making only subtle changes to their pricing levels as they continue looking forward to a recovery in demand levels and the end of the ongoing economic downturn.
Euromonitor International's Tissue and Hygiene in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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