Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Tissue and Hygiene in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Retail tissue and hygiene registered a positive retail value sales growth over the review period. After the economic downturn in 2009, the number of hotels began to grow in 2011-2013 with the government introducing new touristic attractions as well as a growing number of retail projects. The hotel sector has performed well throughout 2012, supported by strong tourist arrivals and the opening up of branded hotel chains. According to industry sources, approximately 3,600 branded hotel rooms were...
Euromonitor International's Tissue and Hygiene in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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