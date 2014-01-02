New Market Research Report: Tobacco in South Korea

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Tobacco retail value sales recorded a slightly positive growth rate in 2012 thanks to the popularity of premium cigarettes. In 2012, cigarettes showed divided trends between consumers preferring unique or premium brands of cigarettes regardless of the price and reducing purchases of cigarettes due to rising price. As a result, some brands which increased price lost volume share in 2012. On the other hand, newly launched premium products showed fast growth in volume share. In cigars, only famous...
Euromonitor International's Tobacco in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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