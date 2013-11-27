New Market Research Report: Tobacco in the United Kingdom

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Tobacco in the United Kingdom", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Overall value sales of tobacco increased above inflation, supported by rising prices and rising taxes, although volume sales remained static. Sales continued to be hit by the smoking ban and higher prices, as well as the ongoing economic uncertainty. The taxation situation continued to frustrate a number of manufacturers, as the government continued to apply its cigarette duty escalator, which was relaxed on alcohol. Volume sales remained trapped in the long term decline of recent years, as...
Euromonitor International's Tobacco in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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