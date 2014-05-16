Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Toilet Care in Guatemala", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Toilet care grew by 6% in current value terms in 2013, to reach value sales of GTQ48 million. The two most popular categories were toilet liquids and rim blocks, which represented 56% and 30% value shares, respectively. Toilet care is relatively small in Guatemala, due to inexpensive substitutes, such as bleach, which are commonly used to clean and disinfect bathrooms.
Euromonitor International's Toilet Care in Guatemala market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Mousse/Foam, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Toilet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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