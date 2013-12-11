New Market Research Report: Tourism Flows Domestic in the United Arab Emirates

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Domestic tourism was also affected by the economic downturn in 2008/2009, however, in a slightly different way compared to outbound tourism. On the one hand, consumers became overall more careful about their spending, thus constraining growth of domestic tourism. On the other hand, many consumers became more likely to travel domestically in order to save money and avoid large international trips. For example, whilst the number of trips of outbound tourism flows declined by 12% in 2009, the...
Euromonitor International's Tourism Flows Domestic in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Domestic Tourism By Destination, Domestic Tourism Travel By Purpose Of Visit.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tourism Flows Domestic market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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