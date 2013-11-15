New Market Research Report: Tourist Attractions in Argentina

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Theatres and theatre audiences increased in Argentina over the last three years of the review period. Euromonitor International estimated that there were nearly 14 million spectators in the country in 2012, 12% more than in 2011. Buenos Aires city feels especially proud to promote itself as a "theatre city" due to the great concentration of theatre activity in it. There are around 35 commercial theatres such as Multiteatro or Gran Rex that are managed by businessmen and present the biggest...
Euromonitor International's Tourist Attractions in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Tourist Attractions by Category, Tourist Attractions by Channel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tourist Attractions market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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