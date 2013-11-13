New Market Research Report: Toys and Games in South Korea

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Toys and Games in South Korea"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Toys and games in South Korea performed well in 2012, mainly due to digital gaming market expansion. Even though the healthy growth was mainly derived from video games, traditional toys and games supported the growth as well. With major game titles launched and new licensed traditional toys and games introduced, the total toys and games market in South Korea was able to post its highest value growth despite enjoying double-digit growth over the entire 2007-2012 review period.
Euromonitor International's Toys and Games in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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