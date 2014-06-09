Fast Market Research recommends "Transport via Pipelines in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The overall market sales rise by 114% since 2007 as the annual pace slows from double digit rates to 7% in 2009. Transportation of petroleum and natural gas generates 86% of the industry's turnover in 2012; meanwhile transportation of other liquids, mainly water, remains a faster developing category. Almost 51% of the industry's output is exported in 2012 with total exports up by 88% since 2007. Profit margins are up to 71% of turnover in 2012 while the Saudi Arabian Oil Corporation dominates the industry. A 10% CAGR in total turnover is projected over 2013-2018, while transportation of other liquids category will develop slightly faster, but remain niche.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Transport via Pipelines in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 603. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Transport via Pipelines in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 603 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Pipelines of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Transportation of Other Liquids.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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