New Market Research Report: Travel and Tourism in the Netherlands to 2017: Inbound Tourist Volumes in the Netherlands Expanded at a CAGR of 3.20% Bertween 2008-2012 and Is Expected to Record a CAGR of 1.29% over the Next Five Years.

Fast Market Research recommends "Travel and Tourism in the Netherlands to 2017: Inbound tourist volumes in the Netherlands expanded at a CAGR of 3.20% bertween 2008-2012 and is expected to record a CAGR of 1.29% over the next five years." from Timetric, now available