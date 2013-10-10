Fast Market Research recommends "Travel and Tourism in the Netherlands to 2017: Inbound tourist volumes in the Netherlands expanded at a CAGR of 3.20% bertween 2008-2012 and is expected to record a CAGR of 1.29% over the next five years." from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Tourist volumes in the Netherlands increased during the review period due to the country's improved travel infrastructure and the availability of cheaper travel options. The country's inbound tourist volume expanded at a review-period (2008-2012) CAGR of 3.20% and is expected to record growth over the forecast period (2013-2017) at a CAGR of 1.29%.
Key Highlights
- As a result of the European debt crisis, the Dutch economy recorded slow growth in 2012. However, the economic outlook for 2013 suggests recovery with an expected GDP growth of 1.3% and 2.5% by 2014. The travel and tourism sector in the Netherlands is therefore expected to record moderate but consistent growth over the next five years.
- King's Day (formerly Queens Day) is the biggest national event in Holland, celebrated annually on April 27th. Dutch citizens usually wear orange and music shows, fairs, flea markets and parties are organized throughout the country. Amsterdam and Utrecht attract the largest amount of domestic tourists from other parts of the country.
- Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific contributed the largest amount of inbound tourists in the Netherlands. The Dutch government's initiative to improve road infrastructure across Europe and the introduction of a high-speed passenger service linking Amsterdam and Rotterdam to France, Belgium, Germany and London facilitates travel by road and rail.
- The travellers using intercontinental flights increased mainly due to cheap flight tickets being offered. Tourists therefore opted to go on long haul flights to the US, Antilles, Thailand, Spain, Egypt, Turkey and Mexico. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is aiming to increase travel to emerging economies such as Asia and South America, offering discounts and route expansion.
- Low-cost carrier Transavia expanded its operations from the Netherlands in 2012 to Greece and Italy. The Air France-KLM low-cost airline commenced operations on the route from Amsterdam to Dubai during October 2012. Competition on this route is intensifying with Emirates and KLM already providing daily flights, Garuda Indonesia running four flights a week and Arkefly running flights three times a week.
- European owners continue to dominate the hotel market in Amsterdam with a 51% share of the total upscale hotel bed stock, followed by domestic owners with 26% and US investors with a 19% share. European investors, particularly those from Germany, have been active buyers of hotel real estate in the Netherlands. Union Investment, for example, bought the 207-room Crowne Plaza Amsterdam South Hotel in 2011, while Deka Immobilien bought the 175-room American Hotel, Amsterdam in a sale and leaseback agreement on behalf of its sister company, WestInvest Gesellschaft fur Investmentfonds.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, ArkeFly, Transavia Airlines C.V., Corendon Dutch Airlines B.V., KAV Car, Europcar Netherlands, Sixt B.V., Hertz Holdings Netherlands B.V., National Car Rental Netherlands, Van der Valk Hotels & Restaurants, Bastion Hotel Groep BV, Fletcher Hotel Group, Bilderberg hoofdkantoor, NH Hoteles Netherlands, BCD Holdings N.V., Tui Nederland N.V., Sundio Group B.V., Globe Reisburo, OAD Business Travel
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