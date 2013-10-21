New Market Research Report: Travel and Tourism in Turkey to 2017

New Consumer Goods market report from Timetric: "Travel and Tourism in Turkey to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Despite a global contraction in the travel and tourism sector in 2009, Turkey weathered the storm by out-pricing its competitors Spain, Greece and Italy. However, 2012 started badly for Turkey as the number of international tourist arrivals marginally increased by 1.0%, compared to 9.9% growth in 2011. Turkey primarily relied on tourist inflow from Europe and the Middle East for growth. The nation's future tourism strategy is based on diversification, which includes focusing on multi-functional destinations and an extension of the tourist season by offering a variety of tourist packages.
Key Highlights
- Despite a global contraction in the travel and tourism sector in 2009, Turkey weathered the storm by out-pricing its competitors Spain, Greece and Italy. However, 2012 started badly for Turkey as the number of international tourist arrivals marginally increased by 1.0%, compared to 9.9% growth in 2011. Turkey primarily relied on tourist inflow from Europe and the Middle East for growth. The nation's future tourism strategy is based on diversification, which includes focusing on multi-functional destinations and an extension of the tourist season by offering a variety of tourist packages.
- Language barriers tend to hold back international tourists from exploring rural areas of Turkey. Although language is not an issue in urban areas, it becomes a problem when tourists move towards the eastern part of the country. Poor quality health, hygiene and transport infrastructure remain key barriers, and political troubles in Syria, a country with which Turkey shares a border, have adversely impacted tourism perspectives.
- Turkey has over 8,000km of coastline and 352 blue flag beaches - beaches are awarded blue flags based on compliance with 32 criteria covering environmental education, water quality and environmental management and safety services by the Foundation for Environment Education (FEE). In the Mediterranean region, Antalya is considered the tourism capital of Turkey, while the Aegean region is home to popular tourism centers such as Bodrum, Marmaris and Fethiye. The southwest part of Turkey, which stretches from Antalya, Mugla, Aydin, ?zmir and western Mesin, is called the Turkish Riviera due to its long sandy beaches on the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts.
- Germany continues to be a key destination as a large Turkish population resides there. Another destination of interest for Turkish travelers is Russia, as it offers visa-free travel. Iran was another key destination, but dampened relations between the two countries over Syria are set to negatively impact the flow of tourists. Iran has been a major draw for Turkish travelers due to its geographical proximity and shared culture.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Turk Hava Yollari AO, Onur Havayollari Tasimacilik A.S., Pegasus Airlines Inc., Gunes Ekspress Havacilik A.S., Anadolujet, Dedeman Hotels & Resorts International, Anemon Hotels, Hilton Hotels Turkey, Best Western International Turkey, Barcelo Hotels & Resorts Turkey, Avis Rent a Car Turkey, Car Rent Istanbul, Proper Car Rental, Europcar Turkey Car Rental, TUI Turkey, Thomas Cook Turkey, Budget Tours Turkey, Mercan Tourism, Veni Vidi Tourism & Travel Agency
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